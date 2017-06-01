Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy in Coachella Arrested in Mexico

A documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week was taken into custody Thursday, according to the Riverside County sheriff's department.

Sheriff's deputies did not disclose details surrounding the capture of Gildardo Davila, 27.

The sheriff's department will be holding a 10 a.m. Friday press conference at the sheriff's Thermal station, at which point more details were expected regarding Davila's arrest.

According to Ministerial police agents attached to the International Liaison Unit and the Special Investigation Sub-Attorney, Davila fled to the border. Local police asked Mexicali officials for help. They knew that Davila could have fled to this capital to hide in a relative house. Police located him walking down a street in Mexicali. Davila was given to U.S. authorities to further investigate.

Davila is charged with attempted murder on a peace officer assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, possession of controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, in connection with the May 25 deputy shooting.

The deputy, identified only as ``Deputy D.S.,'' was shot four to six times but is expected to fully recover.

The deputy attempted to stop Davila about 7:45 p.m. last Thursday near Harrison and First streets for ``numerous vehicle code violations,'' but he sped off, according to the sheriff's department. Davila allegedly tossed a handgun from the vehicle as he was being pursued, but the deputy's supervisor quickly called off the chase.

The deputy later spotted Davila's car near Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue, prompting the suspect to flee on foot, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant. The deputy pursued Davila into an open field, where Davila allegedly shot him with a Smith & Wesson 9mm, later found in the field.

A duffel bag containing with ``a short-barreled assault rifle,'' along with ``over 200g of field tested positive methamphetamine and over 30g of field tested positive heroin,'' was also found in the field, according to court documents. Davila allegedly fled to a nearby home where he discarded some of his clothing, including pants with about 13 grams of heroin found in one of the pockets, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials circulated the 5-foot-9, 200-pound suspect's photograph, stating he should be considered armed and dangerous, while also saying he has family and other ties in Mexico.

Court records show Davila has numerous convictions dating back to 2008, including vehicle theft, possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substances, possession of burglary tools and violation of the gang injunction served by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office on the region last year.