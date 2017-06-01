Border Patrol Agents Arrest Gang Member - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Calexico, CA -

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a “Sureño 13” gang member near the downtown area of Calexico Wednesday morning after he crossed illegally into the U.S.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., Border Patrol agents were on patrol when they observed a man illegally enter the United States near the Grand Plaza Outlets in Calexico.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing.

Once there, record checks revealed the man was also arrested on February 5, 2007, at which time he was found with gang paraphernalia identifying him to the “Sureño 13” criminal street gang.  The man was subsequently removed by an Immigration Judge on February 13, 2007 in Bakersfield, California.

“Protecting our country from criminal gang members is a very important part of our job,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Our duty as Border Patrol Agents is to ensure the safety of the general public, this also goes to show the dangers that agents face on a daily basis.”

The man, a 32-year-old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.

