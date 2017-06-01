Small Plane Crashes Near Ventura; One Dead - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Small Plane Crashes Near Ventura; One Dead

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a plane has crashed near a beach near Ventura, northwest of Los Angeles, killing one person and scattering pieces of debris.

It happened around noon Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft went down north of Ventura.

KEYT-TV (http://bit.ly/2rpMpW8 ) says the crash was reported on a mountainside near Solimar Beach and witnesses reported seeing pieces of plane fall from the sky.

TV reports show pieces of debris below a hillside.

The type of plane isn't known and it's unclear how many people were aboard.

Ventura County fire spokesman Steve Swindle tells KEYT-TV that at least one person has died.

