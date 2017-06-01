Border Patrol Seize Methamphetamine near Ocotillo

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Station, assigned to the State Route S2 immigration checkpoint, arrested a woman suspected of drug smuggling Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon after a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 27-year-old woman approached the checkpoint on State Route S2. The driver was accompanied by two minor children. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further examination due to a canine team alert.

Once there, the Border Patrol detection canine team alerted again to the vehicle rear-seating area. After a thorough inspection, agents discovered 15 packages of narcotics hidden in the floor of the vehicle, under the rear bench.

The content of the 15 packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 28.5 pounds. The estimated street value of the seizure is $91,200.

The driver, who is a United States Citizen, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle, the narcotics and minors.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized approximately 767 pounds of methamphetamine.