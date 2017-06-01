Ticket With Five SuperLotto Plus Numbers Sold in Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Ticket With Five SuperLotto Plus Numbers Sold in Palm Springs

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

A ticket with five numbers in tonight's SuperLotto Plus drawing, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a Palm Springs supermarket and is worth $43,183.

Story: Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $43 million, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 8, 20, 23, 36 and the Mega number was 6. The estimated jackpot was $42 million.

Story: Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers

The drawing was the 34th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in
41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Desert

    Four Shocked in Palm Desert Hotel Pool

    Four Shocked in Palm Desert Hotel Pool

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:38:00 GMT

    CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of people who were electrocuted while swimming in the Chuckawalla Pool at the Marriott Shadow Ridge Resort, located at the 9000 block of Shadow Ridge Road in Palm Desert. 

    CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of people who were electrocuted while swimming in the Chuckawalla Pool at the Marriott Shadow Ridge Resort, located at the 9000 block of Shadow Ridge Road in Palm Desert. 

  • Officers on Alert After Gang Threat

    Officers on Alert After Gang Threat

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:31:20 GMT

     The L.A. County Sheriff's Department issued a bulletin alerting Southern California law enforcement agencies about a threat their homicide bureau uncovered during an investigation on a shooting involving one of their deputies. The LASD says the threat was issued by criminal street gangs to on duty law enforcement officers but didn't specify which gang or which agency but warned all officers to be vigilant and alert in their surroundings. Sergeant Dan Marshall with the Indio Pol...

     The L.A. County Sheriff's Department issued a bulletin alerting Southern California law enforcement agencies about a threat their homicide bureau uncovered during an investigation on a shooting involving one of their deputies. The LASD says the threat was issued by criminal street gangs to on duty law enforcement officers but didn't specify which gang or which agency but warned all officers to be vigilant and alert in their surroundings. Sergeant Dan Marshall with the Indio Pol...

  • Rancho Mirage

    Three Eisenhower Medical Center Patients Test Positive for Tuberculosis

    Three Eisenhower Medical Center Patients Test Positive for Tuberculosis

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:25:12 GMT

    About 500 patients and employees of Eisenhower Medical Center are being urged to be tested for tuberculosis after three patients were diagnosed with an active form of the respiratory illness. 

    About 500 patients and employees of Eisenhower Medical Center are being urged to be tested for tuberculosis after three patients were diagnosed with an active form of the respiratory illness. 

Powered by Frankly