Ticket With Five SuperLotto Plus Numbers Sold in Palm Springs

A ticket with five numbers in tonight's SuperLotto Plus drawing, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a Palm Springs supermarket and is worth $43,183.

Story: Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $43 million, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 8, 20, 23, 36 and the Mega number was 6. The estimated jackpot was $42 million.

Story: Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers

The drawing was the 34th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in

41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.