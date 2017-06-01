One Arrested After Stabbing at Indio Grocery Store

Indio Police Department officers responded to a stabbing just before 10:30 PM on May 31st at Food 4 Less in Indio.

A security guard noticed a homeless man who was intoxicated. He approached the man and asked him to leave the property, escalating into a verbal altercation.

The brother of the security guard stepped in to break up the argument. During that time, the homeless man armed himself and stabbed the security guard and cut the brother.

The security guard was treated at the hospital and the brother was treated at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested Rodney Falcon and charged him with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.