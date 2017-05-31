Four Shocked in Palm Desert Hotel Pool

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of four people who were shocked due to an electrical shortage while swimming in the Chuckawalla Pool at the Marriott Shadow Ridge Resort. The resort is located in the 9000 block of Shadow Ridge Road in Palm Desert.

A total of four people, including two children, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the electrical shortage has yet to be determined.

