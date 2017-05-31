Marijuana Grow Operation Ignites Fire in Palm Springs Home

Palm Springs Fire Department responded to a call at 10:06 AM to a possible structure fire in the 900 block of Mira Grande in the Mountain Gate Community.

Story: Large Marijuana Grow Operations Found in Rancho Mirage

On scene, units located a small area of the attic involved in fire that was quickly extinguished. A commercial marijuana operation was discovered inside the residence. The fire cause was determined to be the result of non-permitted electrical work that the occupant installed to power the grow lights.

The Palm Springs Fire Marshall and Building Official had the electrical meter pulled by SCE until such time as the property owner obtains the necessary permits and take corrective measures to make the home habitable.

Story: Are Marijuana Dispensaries Attracting More Crime?

Commercial marijuana grow operations in residential properties are prohibited by the California Fire and Building Codes. According to Palm Springs Police, no arrests have been made.