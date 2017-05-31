You Ask. We Investigate.® Jefferson Street Bridge Stronger for Earthquakes

If you've driven past the Jefferson Street Interchange on I-10 in the last two years, you've probably noticed lots of construction.

A viewer wrote to us saying, "Is the new Jefferson Street bridge stronger for earthquakes?"

Joseph Smith, the Resident Engineer of the project has an answer for that.

"Significantly safer. This bridge is a brand new structure. It's going to last 70 plus years. The other structures were built in the 60's and 70's," Smith said.

The original Jefferson Street bridge was built nearly 60 years ago, which means the seismic criteria at the time was much weaker.

"The criteria that we have today, with the earthquakes that we've had even since the 60's and the 70's has been utilized into the design of the structure so that it can withstand larger earthquakes," Smith said.

Smith says it can withstand more because of the large columns that support the bridge, but he thinks that's not the only plus for residents in the area.

"When we're complete, this interchange will look beautiful. We'll have decorative rock. As you can see we're painting the bridge now. It'll be multiple colors on the structure and the slope paving. It'll be a real attraction for the area," Smith added.



