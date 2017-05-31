Three people were killed and one person was seriously injured today in a crash involving a big rig near Desert Center.
Three people were killed and one person was seriously injured today in a crash involving a big rig near Desert Center.
The search continues for a man who left his passenger for dead after a crash in La Quinta on Memorial Day. People who work in the area said had it not been for Memorial Day.
The search continues for a man who left his passenger for dead after a crash in La Quinta on Memorial Day. People who work in the area said had it not been for Memorial Day.