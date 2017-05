A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday in a collision with a car in Palm Springs.

The crash occurred about 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Indian Canyon Drive and East Via Escuela, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The public was advised to avoid the intersection while police investigated the collision.