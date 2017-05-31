Kids Take Part in Earthquake Drill While Learning About Medical Careers

The kids participating are getting painted on injuries, even getting wet in the decontamination tent but they're also learning valuable lessons for when they get to high school and college for their future careers.

From doctors to security personnel, police and firefighters, each profession works together when natural disasters strike.

"To see how the community works together from in the field into the hospital setting," said Linda Evans with JFK Memorial Hospital.

The focus of today's drill is on dozens of fifth graders at Dr. Carreon Junior Medical Academy in Indio. Today, they're taking part in an earthquake drill turned toxic chemical spill.

Each student is assigned a position, some act as medical staff and others play victims.

"64 students and 34 students that were injured," said Nolan Burk, a student at Dr. Carreon Junior Medical Academy.

Burk is shadowing Evans and is acting as the media contact for the drill. Those students who played victims were sent to decontamination tents and booked into the triage unit.

"If they aren't familiar with being at a hospital or interacting with fire and police, nurses and doctors...to have them not be afraid," said Evans.

They're shadowing real-life professions, hoping to gain some inspiration for what they want to be when they grow up.

"These kids will go back to their families, brothers and sisters and share their experience," said Evans.