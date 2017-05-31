Coachella Festival Advance Passes Go On Sale - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Coachella Festival Advance Passes Go On Sale

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

Advance passes for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival go on sale Friday.

Tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. at www.coachella.com . Buyers can snag two passes for each weekend, slated for April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

Customers can pay in full for a $429 general admission pass or seven monthly payments of just over $61.

Story: Coachella Fest Will Be Bigger Than Ever

The lineup for next year's festival has not been announced, though Beyonce is expected to be among the performers. She pulled out of a 2017 Coachella headlining spot at the last minute, announcing that she was pregnant with twins, and was replaced by Lady Gaga.

Story: Man Arrested at Coachella Fest, Found in Possession of Over 100 Stolen Cell Phones

For ticketing questions, contact ticket purchase support at http://support.festivalticketing.com or call (855) 771-3667.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy in Coachella Arrested in Mexico

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy in Coachella Arrested in Mexico

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:00:33 GMT

    The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.

    The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.

  • Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:23:00 GMT

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

  • Hundreds Possibly Exposed to TB at Eisenhower

    Hundreds Possibly Exposed to TB at Eisenhower

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:20:28 GMT

    The county health director and Eisenhower Medical Center's infection prevention specialist announced 500 staff and patients could have been exposed to active tuberculosis.   "We do have additional tests that go on but at this point we have no indication that they're linked they just, it's a coincidence at this point the three of them were here at the same time and no, we do not consider this an outbreak," said Barbara Cole, the public health director of the Rivers...

    The county health director and Eisenhower Medical Center's infection prevention specialist announced 500 staff and patients could have been exposed to active tuberculosis.   "We do have additional tests that go on but at this point we have no indication that they're linked they just, it's a coincidence at this point the three of them were here at the same time and no, we do not consider this an outbreak," said Barbara Cole, the public health director of the Rivers...

Powered by Frankly