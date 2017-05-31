2018 Coachella Fest Advanced Ticket Sale Announced

Music promoter Goldenvoice announced Wednesday that advance passes for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will go on sale this Friday.

Tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday at www.coachella.com . Buyers can snag two passes for each weekend, slated for April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

Customers can pay in full for a $429 general admission pass or seven monthly payments of just over $61.

Story: Coachella Fest Will Be Bigger Than Ever

The lineup for next year's festival has not been announced, though Beyonce is expected to be among the performers. She pulled out of a 2017 Coachella headlining spot at the last minute, announcing that she was pregnant with twins, and was replaced by Lady Gaga.



Story: Man Arrested at Coachella Fest, Found in Possession of Over 100 Stolen Cell Phones

Information is subject to change, but you can find all updated information here.