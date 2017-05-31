Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Fugitive Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy

Attempted murder and other charges have been filed against an at-large documented gang member who allegedly shot a Riverside County sheriff's deputy last week in Coachella, court papers obtained today show.

Gildardo Davila, 27, of Coachella, also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, possession of controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, in connection with the May 25 deputy shooting.

The deputy, identified only as ``Deputy D.S.,'' was shot four to six times but is expected to fully recover, according to court documents.

The deputy attempted to stop Davila about 7:45 p.m. last Thursday near Harrison and First streets for ``numerous vehicle code violations,'' but he sped off, according to the sheriff's department. Davila allegedly tossed a handgun from the vehicle as he was being pursued, but the deputy's supervisor quickly called off the chase.

The deputy later spotted Davila's car near Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue, prompting the suspect to flee on foot, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant. The deputy pursued Davila into an open field, where Davila allegedly shot him with a Smith & Wesson 9mm, later found in the

field.

A duffel bag containing with ``a short-barreled assault rifle,'' along with ``over 200g of field tested positive methamphetamine and over 30g of field tested positive heroin,'' was also found in the field, according to court documents.

Davila allegedly fled to a nearby home where he discarded some of his clothing, including pants with around 13 grams of heroin found in one of the pockets, according to sheriff's officials. A judge who signed an arrest warrant for Davila also agreed to hold him without bail once he's in custody.

Sheriff's officials say Davila should be considered armed and dangerous and note that the 5-foot-9, 200-pound suspect has family and other ties in Mexico.

Court records show Davila has numerous convictions dating back to 2008, including vehicle theft, possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substances, possession of burglary tools and violation of the gang injunction served by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office on the region last year.