Search Continues for Coachella Gang Member Suspected of Shooting Deputy

The search continues for a known gang member accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy in Coachella last week.

"I was really scared for my family they told me that the streets are blocked off, and my grandma has always been kind of scared of oh what if someone comes in the house you know if they are running away from the cops, and I've always thought that's never going to happen oma, and then it happens," said Elihja Reyes, a Coachella resident.

Elihja says gangs are a problem where she lived most of her life, which is the Coachella street where the Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy was shot.

He's recovering, and the search continues for the man officers say shot him, 27-year-old Gildardo Davila, a member of the Varrio Coachella Rifa gang.

"We've actually had a few incidents with some bodies in this neighborhood, and I know some of the, I wouldn't call them gangsters, I don't know really what they are, but I went to school with some of the guys in the neighborhood and I hear they're not doing to good themselves right now, they're getting into a lot of trouble so I was kind worried, I thought it was maybe one of them, but when I saw who it was, I was like, okay, I don't know who that is," said Elihja.

In February 2016, the Riverside County District Attorney's office did an injunction for that gang: that's basically a restraining order against a group that prohibits them from certain activities.

"Public safety is number one, we'll look at the amount of gang activities within the city and if it's beginning to fester, and this case it looks like one incident, we'll take appropriate action," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

There are actually five different gang injunctions from one end of the valley to the other.

The gang task force is helping look for Davila.

"Our search will not end until he's arrested or turns himself in, we're using any and all resources that are available to us," said Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.

Elihja wants to see her neighborhood restored to a peaceful place, "I hope they catch him and I hope that justice is served the way it should be, and I hope the cop is okay too."

Officers won't say if the deputy is still in the hospital, but he is said to be in fine spirits.