Palm Springs Power Manager Casey Dill Previews Opening Day

Palm Springs Power opening day is around the corner. Here's what first year manager Casey Dill had to say.

"We're going to have the bulk of our team here and it's very talented baseball," First year manager Casey Dill explained. "You can come out here and I don't think fans will know the difference between professional baseball and summer collegiate baseball. We believe that we have some of the best college players from all over the country coming to play here so expect great baseball and fireworks at the end of the night."

First pitch is at 6:35pm on June 2nd at the Palm Springs Power Stadium.