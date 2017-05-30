Children Left In Cars is Deadly

The statistics are staggering: nearly 40 children die of heat related injuries every year from being left inside a car. Nine this year so far this year. Other than traffic accidents, heat stroke is the leading cause of death for children in cars. While it doesn't take extreme conditions for a car to turn deadly for a child, now that it's hot in the desert, the Indio Police Department wants to get the word out about these preventable deaths.

"We're just praying that it never happens here in the Coachella Valley but I'm sure that sometime during the summer we're going to hear of a tragic story of a person who left a child in the vehicle," says Sergeant Dan Marshall, the public information officer with the Indio Police Department.

It only takes a 57 degree day outside to create deadly temperatures inside a car, but Marshall says on a hot day, it can turn deadly quickly, "If a child's left in the car now it's going to get so hot, the temperature is going to rise so fast so dramatically, that in five minutes, they could be at a point where they might die."

Six-month-old Kaitlyn Russell died when her babysitter left her inside a car, the law that makes it a crime to leave a child a lone in a car is named after her, Kaitlyn's Law.

CHILD CAR SAFETY TIPS:

-Never leave a child alone in a car, not even for a minute

-Always look in the back seat, make it a habit

-Leave a stuffed animal in the car seat, when you put your child in move it to the front passenger seat as a reminder

-Leave something you need with you in the back seat, like your phone, purse or briefcase

-Always lock your car and keep keys out of reach of children

-If your child goes missing, look in the car, and the trunk

-Ask your babysitter to call you if your child does not arrive on time

And if you see a child alone in a car call 911 immediately and break the window if the child is in distress. This way medical help is on the way to treat the child. Also make sure you break a window furthest from the child and unlock the car. The Indio Police Department says when they get a call of a child trapped in a car all officers respond code three, so they make it a priority.