SunLine Transit Agency to Celebrate 40 Years with 40-Cent Rides

SunLine Transit Agency will celebrate its 40th anniversary tomorrow with 40-cent rides all day throughout the Coachella Valley and a morning event featuring giveaways, including a one-year pass for one lucky winner.

Customer Appreciation Day will be held from 7-10 a.m. at the bus stop at the corner of Towne Center Way and Hahn Road, adjacent to the Westfield Palm

Desert mall.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win one of 40 month-long passes or the grand prize ``Golden Ticket,'' a one-year unlimited pass.

The kickoff ceremony is scheduled to be attended by Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, SunLine CEO and General Manager Lauren Skiver and longtime SunLine bus operator Harry Marder.

``We look forward to celebrating this major milestone with our customers and the entire Coachella Valley,'' Skiver said. ``The SunLine team wishes to express our gratitude for the strong community support we have received through the years.''

Exact change is required to take advantage of the discounted rides, as SunLine drivers do not carry cash.