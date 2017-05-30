Police Continue Search For Suspect After Deadly La Quinta Crash

The search continues for a man who left his passenger for dead after a crash in La Quinta on Memorial Day.

People who work in the area said had it not been for Memorial Day. The situation could have been much worse ...

"I think it kept a larger tragedy from happening several of the businesses around here were closed. We even opened a little bit later than we normally would so that certainly cut down on traffic being out there on 111. So the potential for more harm could have been much greater if it had been a business day," said Karen Phillips, store manager of a nearby Angel View Resale Boutique.

Police say there were plenty of witnesses to the crash and the aftermath, which should help with the investigation. They did not tell us if they have any leads or what the relationship is between the suspect and his female passenger.

"We do have both identified, but were holding back releasing that until we've identified and notified the next of kin for the deceased and also arrested the other person or detained them in questioning for this accident," said Lieutenant David Walton of the riverside County Sheriffs Department.

A witness to the aftermath said he saw the suspect, with his face covered in blood, leave the scene of the crash on foot. Police used dogs to follow the suspect's scent but the search came up empty.

"They had the dogs out, the police were all over the place, they had the forensic truck out, the coroner and all the police," said Phillips.