Assignment Editor (Click Here For Details)

ASSIGNMENT EDITOR

KMIR-NBC in beautiful Palm Springs is looking for a strong assignment editor.

The right candidate understands the vital role of an assignment editor in driving a news department’s coverage. This position is one of the most demanding the newsroom…in part because so much rides on it. You must have unparalleled abilities to multi-task and juggle many different priorities at once. You must react swiftly and decisively to breaking news. You are the primary interface with reporters and crews in the field and the point person in the newsroom for what those people are doing at any given moment. You must keep in mind the station’s priorities to serve our brands You Ask. We Investigate ® and Where the News Comes First™ while still covering the relevant stories of the day. The ideal candidate has previous news desk experience and a working knowledge of the Coachella Valley, or the ability to learn quickly. This is not a gateway to on-air work; this position demands someone who loves what they do and aren’t just angling to get their foot in the door for something else.

Qualifications:

*1 year experience on a television news assignment desk.

*College degree in journalism or related field preferred.

*Strong news judgment.

*Strong people skills.

*Ability to work under intense deadline pressure and remain pleasant while doing so.

*Familiarity with newsroom computer systems, including iNews, Inception, Edius and online newsgathering tools.

*Understanding of web and social media and their use to crowd-source information and disseminate information.

*A positive attitude.

Job Functions:

*Manage the KMIR assignment desk and direct and supervise daily newsgathering.

*Collaborate with news managers and newscast producers on stories and priorities.

*Ensure consistent and speedy response to breaking news stories.

*Contribute story ideas every day.

*Write and post stories on multiple platforms, including broadcast, web and social media.

*Ability and willingness to work any shift, including evenings, weekends, overnights and holidays.

*Understand and practice journalism ethics.

Interested candidates should send cover letter, resume and where you learned about this job opening to:

Ross Becker

KMIR-KPSE

72920 Parkview Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

rbecker@kmir.com



NO PHONE CALLS. KMIR-KPSE is owned by OTA Broadcasting, an equal opportunity employer.