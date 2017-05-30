Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017, two armed suspects entered Castanedas Mexican food restaurant and approached an employee inside. The suspects demanded the money from the registers at gun point and the employee complied. They also demanded the money from the employee's wallet, which he gave them.

After being given the money from his wallet, one suspect pointed a handgun at the employee and fired a shot. One round struck the employee in the head and he immediately fell to the ground. The suspect fired an additional shot, but missed the employee before both suspects fled the restaurant.

Both suspects were described as light skinned Hispanic or white male adults, wearing hoods covering their faces. One was armed with a small hand gun and the other was possibly armed with a rifle or shotgun. The employee was transported to a local area hospital by ambulance before being transferred to a trauma center for his injuries. The condition of the employee is unknown.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.