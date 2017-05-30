Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported convicted sex offender earlier today near downtown Calexico.

On Tuesday morning, agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the international border fence. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States. The man was arrested and transported to the Calexico station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed 30-year- old Mexican national male was convicted in California for “Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child”, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

“Protecting our nation’s borders and keeping our communities safe is often one in the same,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Arrests like these send a clear message that we will keep our communities safe and will prosecute aliens who have commited felonies in the United States.”

The man will be criminally prosecuted for re-entry after removal.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested eight convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States after removal.

