Gunshots were fired in a Desert Hot Springs residential neighborhood today, but no one was hurt.

The gunfire was reported around 10:00 AM in the 66700 block of Camino Idilio, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Spent ammunition was found in the area.

Deputies located the suspect near Avenida Mirola and Camino Aventura. Police were able to locate the adult male suspect after further investigation.