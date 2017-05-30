Teen Hikers Home Safe After Being Lost on Trail

Emerging over the ridge as the sun rose over the mountains, Juan Mandujano, Abel Jimenez and Jesus Melgoza planned a quick adventure along the Art Smith Trail. This trio, is thankful to walk out alive.

"So all three of us just huddled for eight hours straight," says Juan Mandujano.

"We were just climbing and then we kind of went into a ravine and the next thing you know, the sun goes down and it blocks everything," Jesus Melgoza reflects. "We ran into a few rattlesnakes so we kind of got freaked out."

When they didn't come home last night, family members called for help.

"The helicopter couldn't land where they were." Fabiola German went out there at 3:00 AM. She hiked several hours into the mountains with several others, hoping to find her brother, Juan.

"It seems pretty scary, it's pretty big as you go out there, you can get lost really easy."

Juan just graduated from Rancho Mirage High School and is heading off to Army Basic Training in a few weeks.

With no flashlights, little water and limited cell service, the three were focused on making it through the night according to Juan, "trying to keep your composure and staying calm and stuff."

Until speaking with a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy, they weren't even aware they had gone off trail.

But now, back on charted territory, these three are even closer as they survived a night in the wild.