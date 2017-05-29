Families Remember Loved Ones at Annual Memorial Day Flower Drop

Three thousand red and white carnations fell from a B-25 bomber at the Palm Springs Air Museum to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

"It represents the white and red carnations for the veterans who lost their lives. So it's very emotional," explained Larry Scarpa, who makes sure the carnations drop on time.

For many families, the carnations help honor their fallen loved ones.

"I'm not feeling sorry for him. I'm proud of him. I'm very proud of him," said Daya Frank Abayasekara, who's son died in Afghanistan in 2012.

His family said Suresh Abayasekara loved the United States.

"He loved it so much. He refused to come back to Sri Lanka," said Yolette Abayasekara about her son. "So because of that we have to make up our minds and come here."

Even the pilot of the B-25 bomber had someone on his mind this Memorial Day.

"My father was in the navy in WWII. He has since passed away. We have a lot of family members that have served. I didn't have the opportunity to do it, so this is my way of making up for that," said Carl Scholo.

As each flower fell, they reminded Abayasekara of her son.

"He was a very loving, soft spoken boy. He loved his parents... I wish I could meet him soon," she said in tears.

This year's ceremony commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Tokyo Doolittle raid.

