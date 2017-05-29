Firefighters Ready for a Tough Fire Season

From Covington Park in Morongo Valley, you can't see the Matz fire burning in the remote canyon. The Bureau of Land Management and Cal Fire put air resources up early and stopped the fire at 16 acres.

Retired firefighter and long time Morongo Valley resident Darrel Brown is glad firefighters got the upper hand on this fire early but he worries about future fires, "When you have brush that's igniting itself as it goes you have to have a break some place and that's always been my concern is where's the break."

Record rain brought lots of growth, firefighters it fuel. State and local fire officials are predicting a tough fire season Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department Chief John Hawkins says they're not taking any chances, "We staffed up equipment early this year ... we wanted to have our ground troopers in place so that we'd be ready to take care of business."

Hawkins says these conditions pose a high risk to firefighters, "I'm concerned because there are more firefighters historically that are injured or killed on light, flashy fuel or grass fire than any other scenario."

Fire restrictions are in place because experts say communities in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains that haven't burned in over 100 years have potential of turning explosive.

"The Bureau of Land Management the California Desert District just initiated their stage three fire restrictions on Friday so it's a reminder there's no burning, open fire in the California Desert District so that includes Riverside, San Bernardino, Imperial County and others, stage three fire restrictions means that there is potential for fire danger," Michelle Puckett, the information officer with the Bureau of Land Management.

With every water drop, Cainen Zugel, a helitack pilot with the BLM, provides protection for firefighters and prevents the fire from spreading. He hopes people do their part to keep this wildfire season at bay, "Most of these fires are spread by people so if the people could just be smart and be very fire conscience, I think we'll have a good season."