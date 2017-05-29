Local Doctor Pens Book To Address "Post Election Stress Disorder"

Local doctor and stress management expert Dr. Kiran Dintyala recently wrote a book entitled "7 Keys To Surviving The Trump Presidency" to address what he calls "Post Election Stress Disorder."

On the night President Trump was elected, doctors in the desert including Dintyala, started getting phone calls from their patients.

"One of my psychiatric friends, she said that she got 47 phone calls in one night, on the election night," Dintyala said.

Dintyala is well known in the desert for his relaxed demeanor. Some of his patients even call him, "Dr. Calm."

"People are still coming to me and saying that they are stressed about this whole issue," Dintyala said.

So what are the side effect of stressing about our nation?

"They have anxiety. Their blood pressure goes up, feeling palpitations, sometimes chest pain," said Dintyala.

To address the growing number of people suffering from P.E.S.D. Dr. Dintyala wrote "The Seven Keys To Surviving The Trump Presidency." The book talks about letting go of resentment, practicing acceptance and realizing the existence of a divine universal plan.

"It's about healing post election stress. I'm not necessarily bashing Trump. If, for example, Mrs.Clinton won the election I would have written seven keys to surviving the Clinton Presidency," Dintyala said.

On this Memorial Day, Dintyala urges unity.

"Let us be determined not to talk negative about anyone. Not to bash anyone. At least for this day and maybe start a new journey," said Dintyala.