Three People Killed in Crash on State Route 177 near Desert Center

Three people were killed and one person was seriously injured today in a crash involving a big rig near Desert Center.

The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m. on Highway 177, about 19 miles north of Desert Center, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

``There are three confirmed fatalities,'' she said.

Another person required extrication from a passenger vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Hagemann.

Initial reports indicate that the crash occurred after a sedan pulled in front of a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash also caused about 120 gallons of fuel to spill from the truck onto the side of the road, the CHP said. A Sigalert was issued at 4:20 p.m.