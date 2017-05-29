Four People Killed in Crash near Desert Center Identified

On May 29, at approximately 3:10 PM, a 2012 Toyota sedan was traveling southbound on SR-177, approximately 19 miles north of I-10, in eastern Riverside County.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver allowed the Toyota to drift into the northbound lane where it collided head on with a 1999 Freightliner commercial truck.

The collision caused three of the four occupants of the Toyota to sustain fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene and were not transported to area hospitals.

The fourth occupant and driver, a 30-year-old Matthew Hodges of Corona, was transported via Mercy Air Medical Transportation helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The three female passengers, 20-year-old Marissa Garnica, 20-year-old Gabrielle Constante, and 21-year-old Jessica Giraldo, all resided in Murrieta.

The driver of the Freightliner, Phillip Barnnett of Afton, OK, was not injured.

At this point in the investigation there is no reason to believe alcohol and/or drugs played a factor with either driver.

Barnnett was wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the Toyota was also wearing his seatbelt. Seatbelt use for the passengers of the Toyota is still under investigation.

The Legends FC Boys issued the following statement on Facebook:

Legends Families and Soccer Friends,

It is with great sorrow and sadness that we are writing this message to you all. In the late afternoon on May 29th the Legends Family was dealt life altering news when two of our coaches, Gaby Constante and Matt Hodges, were involved in a major car accident that resulted in their passing later that evening. The entire Legends staff is in mourning.

Out of respect for the families during their time of sorrow please allow them their space to grieve and know that all of your prayers and messages are much appreciated.

With A Heavy Heart,

Legends FC Family