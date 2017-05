Four people were injured in a crash Monday on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, including two who were airlifted to a hospital.

The two-car crash was reported at 2:01 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 about 15 miles east of Desert Center, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two people with serious injuries were airlifted to a hospital, and two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries, she said.