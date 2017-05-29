Deputies Investigating Body Found near Desert Hot Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Deputies Investigating Body Found near Desert Hot Springs

Whitewater, CA -

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found near Mission Creek Road and Highway 62 near Desert Hot Springs. 

Police received a call around 10:10 a.m. after a hiker saw the man. 

A coroner has arrived to the scene. 

Police are not considering this suspicious. 

