Driver Leaves Scene of Fatal Crash, Passenger Dies

Mangled metal sat for hours in the median of Highway 111 near Dune Palms Road in La Quinta. It was the scene of a disturbing deadly crash.

"The male left the vehicle and is in the area on foot," said Lt. David Walton with La Quinta Police.

The crash happened just after eight this morning. Police say that male driver ran off the road into the median, hit a boulder and flipped his car.

"Killing the female passenger," said Lt. Walton.

Minutes after this Hispanic male driver ran off from the scene of this fatal accident, police got tons of tips from witnesses in the area on what the guy looked like and which direction he took off in, which is helping in their investigation.

"This is a busy highway which you can see, somebody had to see something," said Ericka Mackay, a visitor in town for Memorial Day Weekend.

She stopped by the crash to see if she could help but it was too late. The female passenger died on the scene.

"That's horrible, the driver needs to be caught," she said.

Police used a bloodhound earlier this morning to track down that suspect but came back with no leads. The investigation continues into what caused that car to leave the roadway.