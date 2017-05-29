Six Injured in Crash on I-10 in Palm Desert

Six people were injured Monday in a crash, including one who was airlifted to a hospital.

The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 west of Jefferson Street, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Of the six people hospitalized, four were juveniles and two were adults, according to the California Highway Patrol. The youngest was 8 years old

The victims' injuries ranged from minor to major, and firefighters extricated at least one person who was trapped in the wreckage, Hagemann said.

According to CHP, a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.