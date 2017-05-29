Crews Battle Brush Fire in Morongo Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Crews Battle Brush Fire in Morongo Valley

Morongo Valley, CA -

Firefighters are battling an 8 acre fire in Morongo Valley. Crews arrived on scene around 1:22 a.m. The fire is near the Covington Park Community Center (11165 Vale Dr, Morongo Valley).

No structures are threatened at this time. The fire is 80% contained. 

