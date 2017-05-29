Manhunt Underway for Driver Who Fled Fatal Crash

Sheriff's deputies Monday were looking for a driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman.

The crash was reported at 8:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 111 and Dune Palms Road, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle, and she died at the scene, Hagemann said.

Westbound Highway 111 was closed between Dune Palms and La Quinta Drive, while deputies searched for the suspect, said Deputy Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.