Evacuations Lifted after Mecca Brush Fire

A 48-acre brushfire that forced 55 people to be evacuated from an apartment building in Mecca Sunday was 100 percent contained, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 2:12 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue 64 and Las Serenas Street, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out and a fire line was cleared around the fire at 8:45 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies assisted in the evacuations at the Paso De Los Heroes apartments, she said. The 45 adults and 10 children were allowed to return after about three hours.

No injuries or damage to structures was reported. Some 70 firefighters were at the fire, near a residential neighborhood.