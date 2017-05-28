Evacuations Lifted after Mecca Brush Fire

Sheriff's deputies Monday were looking for a driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman.
A 48-acre brushfire that forced 55 people to be evacuated from an apartment building in Mecca Sunday was 100 percent contained, authorities said.
