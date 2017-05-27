Residents Concerned About Gang Violence in Neighborhood of Deputy Shooting

"Every once in a while we'll hear gun shots in the desert," said Julie Castaneda, a resident of Las Flores Street in Coachella.

"I heard a couple of gunshots and stuff; I didn't think nothing of it because every now and then I hear gun shots," said another neighbor Gabriel Alvarado.

Neighbors say gun fire is a familiar sound in the Coachella neighborhood.

"Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow like 8 gun shots," remembered Castaneda.

A Riverside County Sheriffs deputy shot twice in the chest on Thursday, neighbors saw the immediate aftermath.

"I saw the deputy sheriff standing there," said Castaneda.

Residents say this isn't the first police chase in the area.

"You have a lot of high speed chases because its a dead end and everyone likes coming here and taking off in the desert," said Castaneda.

Las Flores street is bordered by the Whitewater Wash; the 86 expressway lies beyond the desert.

You can see bullet holes at the end of a dead end street sign.

"I don't feel safe and i don't like having my kids play out here," said Castaneda.