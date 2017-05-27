Residents Concerned About Gang Violence in Neighborhood of Deput - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Residents Concerned About Gang Violence in Neighborhood of Deputy Shooting

Tyler Harrison, Producer
Coachella, CA -

"Every once in a while we'll hear gun shots in the desert," said Julie Castaneda, a resident of Las Flores Street in Coachella. 
"I heard a couple of gunshots and stuff; I didn't think nothing of it because every now and then I hear gun shots," said another neighbor Gabriel Alvarado.
Neighbors say gun fire is a familiar sound in the Coachella neighborhood.
"Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow like 8 gun shots," remembered Castaneda. 
A Riverside County Sheriffs deputy shot twice in the chest on Thursday, neighbors saw the immediate aftermath. 
"I saw the deputy sheriff standing there," said Castaneda. 
Residents say this isn't the first police chase in the area.
"You have a lot of high speed chases because its a dead end and everyone likes coming here and taking off in the desert," said Castaneda. 
Las Flores street is bordered by the Whitewater Wash; the 86 expressway lies beyond the desert.
You can see bullet holes at the end of a dead end street sign. 
"I don't feel safe and i don't like having my kids play out here," said Castaneda.

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

