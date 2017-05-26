Experts Hail Lifesaving Bulletproof Vest - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Experts Hail Lifesaving Bulletproof Vest

Palm Desert, CA -

Cell phone footage shows a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy being airlifted to the hospital after being shot in City of Coachella. Law enforcement sources tell KMIR News a gang member shot the deputy him twice in the chest, a shooting meant to kill. But the deputy was wearing body armor. It may have saved his life. Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff says the deputy is recovering and in good spirits.

Benjamin Moran, the manager at Second Amendment Sports tell us the technology is simple but effective, "A Kevlar soft body armor is designed to stop or catch bullets and you know from what it sounds like that's what happened." 

We spoke with an officer, who didn't want to be identified but, says he wears a bullet proof vest everyday at work, and it's not comfortable, "It's a little heavy it gets hot really quick," adding that the discomfort is worth the peace of mind, "I'd rather be a bit uncomfortable than not have it when I need to have it than get shot without it."

He says this shooting is a reminder of the dangers of policing and the need for protection, "It goes to show you that anything can happen really quick really fast and you got to be ready for it hopefully any type of protective gear that can save you, you better be wearing it when that time comes."

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, since 1975, the technology has saved over the lives of over 3100 law enforcement officers and thanks a simple vest, one more can go home to his family. 

"Just thankful to have officers out there that are willing to risk their lives for us and keep our streets safe for us in this case the technology was able to prevail and keep, you know, our deputy safe and we just pray that he comes out okay from this whole situation," says Moran.

If you have any information on shooting or the whereabouts of suspect Gildardo Davila of Coachella, call Investigator Dickey of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Nieburger at (760) 863-8990.

    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was shot twice in the chest, according to a KMIR News source. 

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

