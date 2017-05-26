Experts Hail Lifesaving Bulletproof Vest

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was shot twice in the chest, according to a KMIR News source.
On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired.
A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson.
