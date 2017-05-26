Desert Elite Mavericks place in top 5 at 2017 D2 Summit

The Senior Rebels and Senior Renegades are two of five Desert Elite Maverick teams made up of kids around the Coachella valley as young as five to eighteen-years-old.

The two teams earned a bid to the D2 Summit in Orlando Florida.

The Summit is known as the Super Bowl of cheerleading and is exclusively for gyms that have under 125 athletes and only the top five percent of D2 gyms in the nation were invited.

The Rebels took fifth out of the 27 teams in their division. One-third of the Rebels team were brand new to cheerleading this year.

As for the Renegades, they placed second out of the 14 teams in their division.

This was the first time the Desert Elite Mavericks had two teams go to the D2 Summit.