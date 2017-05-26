Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino. The photo has since gone viral.

In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes.

Williams writes in his Reddit post, "I proposed to my beautiful and amazing boyfriend at Disneyland yesterday with the help of my niece and nephews who helped me make the sign a few months ago. He had no idea I was proposing and I told him that we should make ‘shocked’ faces for the camera. Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked. I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, “yes”. :)"

Safe to say, this is one photo and memory they will never forget.