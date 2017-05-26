Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim. The victim, Jose Vargas (23 years of age) of Cathedral City, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DHSPD detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and involved parties connected to investigation. The investigation honed in on 27-year-old Orlando Archuleta of Desert Hot Springs, as a suspect.

DHSPD filed the case with the Riverside County District Attorney, Indio office, on today's date and Archuleta was formally charged for the murder of Jose Vargas.

Archuleta has been in custody on a parole hold and he is currently housed at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.