Border Patrol Discovers Heroin in Vehicle's Rocker Panels

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling heroin Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m., when a 25-year- old man approached the checkpoint in a black 2007 Chrysler Sebring. Prior to reaching primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination. Upon further inspection, agents found six packages that tested positive for Mexican brown powder heroin concealed in the car’s rocker panel compartments. The total weight of the heroin was 15.85 pounds with an estimated street value of $150,575.

“Our agents put forth a magnificent effort and do a great job in keeping these dangerous drugs off of the streets and away from our communities,” said David S. Kim Assistant Chief Patrol Agent. The man, a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector has seized more than 132.27 pounds of heroin.