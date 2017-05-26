Neighbhood Put on Lockdown After Shooting

The Coachella Community at a standstill for nearly 12 hours. No one allowed in and no one allowed out.

Avenue 52 and Sunset were blocked by sheriffs deputies...and two other entrances into the area while law enforcement searched for 27-year-old Gildardo Davila.

"yeah, everybody was concerned," said Ramino Magana, a resident in the area.

He and his family were home last night just one street over when those shots were fire. His wife was outside watering her plants.

"A guy passed by but she didn't pay attention but now after police started arriving, she thinks it might've been the guy," said Magana.

He and other neighbors warned to lock their doors, keep quiet and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

"I told my kids just stay inside, don't go out and that's all we can do," he said.

Just after five this morning, the perimeter around the neighborhood where the shooting happened was reopened to residents.

They're now free to come and go but are now victims of a violent shooting in their own backyards.