Deputy Shot in Coachella; Search for Suspect Continues

Deputies are searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The deputy was shot twice in the chest. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz, the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of 10:44 PM Desert Regional Medical Center has been placed on lock down, as standard protocol. No one is allowed in the emergency room.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near Tyler Street and Avenue 53. Tyler Street is closed from Avenue 50 to Avenue 52.

Current and former city officials said this is the first time in recent memory that an officer has been shot in the line of duty in Coachella.

"We don't know the circumstances involving the shooting as yet, said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. "The suspect is still at large. But we are committing all available resources to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this shooting are captured as soon as possible."

Police ask that you stay out of the area as they search for the suspect.

