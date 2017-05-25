Coachella 2018 Preps Focus on Security

The who's who of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival met Thursday to start planning Coachella 2018.

"Cities, law enforcement, fire branch is here all the golden voice main people," says Dan Marshall, the Law Enforcement and Operations Chief for the festival.

On everyone's mind the terrorist attack on concert goers in Manchester.

"Our thoughts and prayers are out to the victims in Manchester and the horrible situation that happened over there," says Marshall.

But they're doing more than praying.

"Our number one priority, to ensure that we take every lesson learned from that horrific event and we apply that to Coachella," says Marshall adding that they're taking action to prevent an attack on the event that attracts 125 thousand people from all over the world, "the improvements that we were going to make and always have had on the planning board, I think that Manchester has just accelerated that force."

And while he can't disclose specifics, he says the concert's security methods are already so advanced other experts come to learn from from them, "We've even met with people who are going to be hosting the soccer, some delegates from Qatar ... it truly is the major leagues."

But he says they never stop learning, "What we're going to work on is what we're going to take from these events around the world is perimeter security."

And while traffic flow is something they are trying to improve, he says safety tops convenience, "I think every person in the city of Indio that's impacted by this concert can understand that if traffic is impacted for public safety that it is well worth the inconvenience ... to prevent a tragedy that we've seen at some of these large venues."

They never let their guard down, because there's a lot at stake.

"We don't want anybody else to think this is a soft target that we are taking everything for granted and we're not."