Coachella 2018 Preps Focus on Security

James Darling replays the last time he saw his son Jonathan in his mind, "Knowing that, that he's missing right now I didn't tell him enough." No one has heard from the young, Coachella Valley couple Jonathan and girlfriend Audrey Moran for two weeks. On May 10, Moran was going to pick up Jonathan, but instead of coming home they found her car abandoned on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont. James now wakes up wanting to tell his son the words...
A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.
