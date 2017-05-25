Family Looks Ahead After Fire Destroys Home

A family in Palm Springs is still trying to piece their lives back together after a fire destroyed everything they own. Meanwhile the Palm Springs Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of yesterday's blaze.

Few people have had worse days than Arla Provo and Vietnam veteran Mike Salazar.

"This is 30 years of my mom and dad's life, gone. This has been a very traumatizing time for our family right now," said Provo's daughter Holly Spiewak.

On Wednesday, the family's home went up in flames. Everything they own is now gone. If that weren't bad enough, Salazar, or "Shotgun" as he was known in Vietnam, was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

"We were told he has less than six months. We give it probably another week. So everything going on with the house, now my mom has to not only worry about how to rebuild the house that was just burnt down and make new memories, but also soon to be planning a funeral," said Spiewak.

Salazar served two tours in Vietnam and was drafted right out of high school. Hours before the fire, a hospice company came to their home to set up a bed and the medical equipment Salazar needs to live out the short time he has left. A relative carried him out of the house as the flames began to grow.

"He is so close to the end stages that he has no idea what's going on right now. He has no idea about my mom and dads motorcycles. My dad has been riding since he was fifteen years old and he's sixty nine now," said Spiewak. "His motorcycle was his pride and joy. His Harley Davidson he has ridden it to every state in the continental US and it's gone. That's gone. My mom's motorcycle is gone....everything is gone."

All they can do now is keep moving forward.

"My grandma once told my mom that we will have the rest of our lives to grieve. Right now we put one foot in front of the other and we take the next step. And that's basically what we're living by. We're just taking the next step," Spiewak said.