100 Acre Wildfire Erupts in Beaumont

A fire broke out near a Riverside County landfill south of Beaumont, quickly charring 25 acres and spreading to 100 acres but posing no immediate threat to homes or other structures.

The brush fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the area of Lamb Canyon and Dump roads, just off of state Route 79, on the east side of the Lamb

Canyon Landfill.

As of 5:17 PM, the forward progress of the fire has been stopped at 100 acres. Highway 79 (Lambs Canyon) is open and there are no homes threatened.

A Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman said 15 engine crews and seven hand crews -- numbering more than 100 personnel -- have been deployed to the blaze, which is spreading at a moderate rate.

A half-dozen air tankers and four water-dropping helicopters have also been called in to help knock down the flames, according the fire department. The brusher was concentrated in a largely unpopulated area, situated in hilly terrain. The cause was unknown.