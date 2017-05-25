100 Acre Wildfire Erupts in Beaumont - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Beaumont

100 Acre Wildfire Erupts in Beaumont

Posted:
Beaumont, CA -

A fire broke out near a Riverside County landfill south of Beaumont, quickly charring 25 acres and spreading to 100 acres but posing no immediate threat to homes or other structures.

The brush fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the area of Lamb Canyon and Dump roads, just off of state Route 79, on the east side of the Lamb
Canyon Landfill.

As of 5:17 PM, the forward progress of the fire has been stopped at 100 acres. Highway 79 (Lambs Canyon) is open and there are no homes threatened.

A Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman said 15 engine crews and seven hand crews -- numbering more than 100 personnel -- have been deployed to the blaze, which is spreading at a moderate rate.

A half-dozen air tankers and four water-dropping helicopters have also been called in to help knock down the flames, according the fire department. The brusher was concentrated in a largely unpopulated area, situated in hilly terrain. The cause was unknown.

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:32 PM EDT

    James Darling replays the last time he saw his son Jonathan in his mind, "Knowing that, that he's missing right now I didn't tell him enough."  No one has heard from the young, Coachella Valley couple Jonathan and girlfriend Audrey Moran for two weeks. On May 10, Moran was going to pick up Jonathan, but instead of coming home they found her car abandoned on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont.  James now wakes up wanting to tell his son the words...

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:00 PM EDT
    Officials say eight Northern California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to outside hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control.
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:48 PM EDT

    A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.

