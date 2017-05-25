Joshua Tree National Park Stresses Fire Safety - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Twentynine Palms

Joshua Tree National Park Stresses Fire Safety


Twentynine Palms, CA -

The California Desert District of the Bureau of Land Management has declared a level of Stage 3 fire restrictions for the area ranging from Ridgecrest, CA to the border of Mexico. Fine fuels, which are at the driest level in recorded history, combined with hot, windy conditions, have created an elevated risk of fire throughout Southern California.

While fires are still permitted in Joshua Tree National Park campgrounds and picnic areas, visitors are reminded to exercise extreme caution with campfires and open flame grills.  All campfires should be extinguished with water and using the "drown, stir, feel" method to insure the fire is out.  Both campfires and open flame grills should always be attended.  Back country campers are permitted to use camp stoves only.

Park rangers remind visitors when visiting the park during these hot, dry days to carry a sufficient amount of water.  A sufficient amount is usually more than you think you will need.  It is also important to wear proper clothing and a hat to shield the sun, and use sunscreen.

