Safety Officials Warn of Whitewater River Dangers

KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Palm Springs, CA -

A raging warning is clear to see as you approach the waters on the Whitewater River in Palm Springs.

"Respect the Whitewater River," said Robert Keeran with the Coachella Valley Water District.

Thursday, police, fire and water safety crews made an example out of a bad decision to go into the water.

"You can imagine how easy it is to get swept off your feet. Only six inches of water can knock a person to the ground," said Captain Lucas Spellman with Cal Fire.

Once your under, says Keeran, your chances of survival are minimal.

"The current will take you away, it will beat you up," he said.

Water traveling down the white water river travels about 3.5 miles. In that journey, it can reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour. That force is the equivalent of a powerful tornado according to Captain Spellman.

As an example to warn residents, each bright red painted watermelon they used Thursday, represented what could happen if swept away. Several of those made it down stream but one wasn't not so fortunate, caught under a rock.

"Anything could be trapped or struck against any type of the rock," said Spellman.

Crews here say when they're called to the river, it's almost always a recovery mission, not a rescue mission.

"If you go into the whitewater river, the results will not be pleasant," said Keeran.

He's giving a fair warning before anyone decides they want to venture into danger.

